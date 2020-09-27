I am a trial attorney and criminal deputy prosecutor for Franklin County. I know Brandon Johnson personally. He and I were roommates for part of our time at Washington State University. I was one year behind him at Gonzaga Law School.
I know how intelligent Brandon is. I also know how important it is that a Superior Court judge be intelligent. Being able to read and understand the law, to quickly grasp the facts of each new case, and to apply the laws to the facts of that case in a fair manner, takes real intelligence.
I have a varied experience in criminal law and criminal cases all the way from investigation to trial and appeal. I know how complex criminal law can be and how the rules of evidence are very important in criminal cases.
Brandon has the intelligence and professional experience to handle, very well, the complex demands of a judge in a criminal case.
Brandon graduated number two in his class at Gonzaga Law School, he was on Law Review (a selection which is based on grades), and was a clerk for two years for the Court of Appeals (again, based on his grades in law school). As Superior Court judge, Brandon will bring this talent to bear on cases in his court.
As a deputy prosecutor I have been involved in some legally (and mentally) challenging criminal cases involving complex issues both in pre-trial motions and at trial. I have no doubt that the Brandon Johnson I know has the capability, intelligence, and experience to handle fairly all such cases before him.
Walla Walla County will be very fortunate to have Brandon Johnson as its next Superior Court judge.
Tim Dickerson
Kennewick