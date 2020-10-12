I am proud of my husband, Brandon Johnson. I cheered on his first day of law school, was excited when he was chosen to clerk for the Court of Appeals, and was pleased returning to Walla Walla.
Brandon became an attorney to help people and humbly hopes to return to civil service.
A judge is not a “graduated” trial attorney, valuing advocating and arguing. Rather, a judge is a student of the law.
Judges research and write a lot. They must have the expertise and desire to study, apply, and then decide after listening to the trial attorneys. Their job is academic in nature.
Brandon has valuable experience and success studying the law. His opponent has more years in the profession, but he does not have the academic, studious nature that Brandon’s record, career and actions exemplify.
Brandon worked hard in law school with great success. He received awards for top grades in individual classes and for accomplishments on moot court teams. He was an editor (voted editor of the year) and published in Gonzaga Law Review. He graduated second in his class — all valued achievements giving credence to his intelligence and dedication.
Why does this matter? Judges must be studious. Brandon’s law school internship and start of his career were researching and writing for commissioners and judges of the Court of Appeals.
Later, in private practice, Brandon joined a local attorney group to keep abreast of changes in the law. The fact is, he is a self-proclaimed “Law Nerd.”
Brandon is a judge pro tem, upon the request of current judges. He has been an arbitrator in Benton/Franklin counties, upon request. Professionals rely on him to make hard decisions.
Already judicial in nature, his experience, academic record, and temperament are the valuable qualities other judges and attorneys appreciate.
Brandon is a good listener, and not just because it’s fair. As an attorney mediator and arbitrator – hearing both sides – for over 10 years, he has listened to over 500 cases.
Mediation exists to settle issues outside the court. This should explain Brandon’s (lack of) court record. (Interestingly, Brandon has mediated more than two dozen cases for Mike Mitchell’s clients.)
Brandon is a professional — over 20 years now. He is the studious, intelligent, dedicated person prepared for the honor of becoming the next Superior Court judge. I am proud of him. You will be too.
Sarah Johnson
Walla Walla