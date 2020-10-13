Walla Walla County has been blessed with the services of retiring Superior Court Judge John Lohrmann and is equally blessed with two wonderful candidates for his replacement.
I write in support of candidate Brandon Johnson. As a judge and former lawyer, I have known Brandon for 20 years.
Brandon has a brilliant legal mind, a quality needed to resolve disputes. He is dedicated to hard work and legal ethics. Brandon listens to others. Most importantly, when performing his tasks, Brandon never seeks attention for himself, but instead quietly and competently completes the task.
Brandon will make an excellent Superior Court judge.
Judge George B. Fearing
Washington State Court of Appeals,
Division III
Kennewick