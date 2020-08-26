Judges are appointed in Alaska, but in Washington — you get to choose!
You should choose Brandon Johnson. I have known him since he was a student at Gonzaga Law School. Brandon and I worked together on the Gonzaga Law Review and pulled all-nighters perfecting arguments for the Jessup Cup team in 1998-99.
He has a rare combination of work ethic, high intelligence and kind-heartedness. He graduated at the top of our class, rode a motorcycle and owned the largest Lay-Z-Boy recliner I think I have ever seen.
He and his wife, Sarah, are one of the few married law-school couples that I know who are still together. Obviously, he and Sarah know a little about personal sacrifice and compromise.
Brandon serving as judge, will be a gift to your community. Consider voting for him.
Anthony Banker
Anchorage, Alaska