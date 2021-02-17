I would like to add to Mark Kujita’s letter to editor about the passing of Commissioner Jim Johnson.
I couldn’t agree more about what Mark had to say about Jim.
I’m going to miss a little inside joke I had with Jim. Every time we would see each other one of us would initiate it. Jim had gone to Seattle University and my son had gone to Gonzaga. So it was like, I’m sorry you could only send your son to the second best Jesuit School or I would say it’s too bad you could only go to the second best Jesuit School.
I’m really going to miss that interaction between us. With all Jim was dealing with at the time, he still made time to reach out to me, when I was receiving some medical treatment.
That’s just the type of guy he was. God bless you Jim and appreciation for you for your friendship.
Steve Duehn
College Place