I am voting for Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge. Why am I voting for him?
I have known Brandon since we were in junior high school together at Garrison.
I have witnessed Brandon interact with people for over 30 years. Brandon had friends in every social group there was when we were growing up. Why? Because he treated everyone the same. He didn’t play favorites. He didn’t shun anyone based on which side of the tracks they lived on, whether they played sports or hung out at the library, or whether they were in his classes.
Brandon listens and cares. He’s always looking for a way to help others. I saw it growing up and I have seen it professionally.
He tries to be the best person he can and always tries to be helpful. There is a saying you should treat the custodian the same way you treat the CEO. Brandon lives out that saying. Brandon is empathetic and has the kind of temperament that will make him an excellent judge.
Brandon also loves Walla Walla. With his academic and professional background, Brandon could have chosen to live and work anywhere. He came back to Walla Walla because this is his home.
He is running for Superior Court judge because he wants to give back and serve the community he loves and the people who live here. Brandon is running for judge for the reasons we, as a community, would want.
While he has already helped so many people as an attorney and mediator, Brandon will be an even greater asset to Walla Walla as a Superior Court judge.
Please join me in voting for Brandon.
Jennifer Guizar
Walla Walla