I am voting for Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge.
Many have shared his legal credentials so I’m not going to review them here. Instead I’ll share a few personal interactions with Brandon that reflect who he is.
I met Brandon over 25 years ago and watched him mature into the thoughtful, trustworthy, and compassionate person he is today.
Shortly after he finished high school, I asked him to help lift some heavy sliding doors during a remodel of our home. Not only did he show up on time, he brought his younger brother as well. They were a huge help and would not accept payment when the job was done.
Fast forward a decade and our family had expanded to three children. It was time to have a will drawn up, so we contacted Brandon and he was happy to work with us. During our first meeting we discovered how passionate he was, and is, about people having a will. I remember him telling us everyone should have a will, especially if you have children.
In fact, he offered to write ours for free if we couldn’t afford it.
Our kids joined the AWANA program on Wednesday nights. Quickly we learned Brandon and his wife were leading this program for kids to increase their knowledge of the Bible and learn life skills. This was a huge commitment of their time and energy, however, they embraced the work and it showed. Our kids absolutely loved the program.
If you know Brandon, you know he enjoys riding motorcycles. Over the last 10 years he has been riding dirt bikes with our group. Brandon always helps others get their bike over an obstacle and sometimes he needs an assist, too.
One of the best parts of riding dirt bikes isn’t riding a dirt bike, it’s time spent driving to riding areas and back home. Time to catch up on each other’s lives and share the journey of life. We ask tough questions and allow room for different views. We share our faith. We show up for each other when someone needs a hand. We know who we are.
I know Brandon and I absolutely know he is the right person for Superior Court judge.
Fred Sweet
Walla Walla