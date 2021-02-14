A few days ago my friend, Roger Esparza, told me about the passing of our good friend, Jim Johnson.
Though I was aware of his illness, the news stunned and saddened me. Thirty years ago I was honored to officiate at the wedding of Jim and Linda.
He and I enjoyed many wonderful conversations about community development, about local needs and issues, about life, about God, etc.
Jim seemed to live with his caring arms wrapped around the entire county. His input to my thinking and growth was significant. I am so grateful for those years enjoying his openness, wisdom, transparency, and compassion.
For me, Jim Johnson was one of God’s very good gifts to both the city and the county of Walla Walla. Jim’s impact was strong and natural, rooted in his faith, his wisdom, and his authentic concern for all people.
He personified “servant leadership.” Jim’s legacy will continue to model and display what being a citizen and civic servant means.
May the integrity and character of Mr. Jim Johnson be the high standard expected from anyone choosing to serve as a leader anywhere throughout Walla Walla County for generations to come.
Douglas Barram
Bend, Ore.