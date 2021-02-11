Many have read that a former Walla Walla County commissioner, Jim Johnson has passed. But few really understand what that means.
Jim was a true Walla Wallan, someone who wanted the best in all of us, public and private. He had his idiosyncrasies… for instance, his humor was an acquired taste. But no one ever, and I mean ever, questioned his dedication to every citizen of the Walla Walla Valley.
I started to see Jim as a mentor, someone to look up to and emulate as we worked together on the Mill Creek Coalition.
I remember clearly when we all agreed at a table with Port, county and city officials along with the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, to put the community ahead of our own careers. We pledged together that we would ride the wave together through the federal bureaucracy, and find a solution that would make Walla Walla stronger, even if it meant the cost of our popularity.
I knew then, everyone at that table I needed to emulate and support no matter what.
I heard of Jim’s passing, and thought, this loss isn’t just a loss for Walla Walla, but of a person who put others ahead of himself.
He will be truly missed by me. Jim grew up in a different world, adapted, saw something better and strove to make his and everyone else’s world better.
Eventually, he would make friends with U.S. senators, U.S. representatives, Washington state officials and just about anyone he said “Hi,” to. What better tribute to such a wonderful life than to leave all of us a small glimmer into the world to come. Somewhere everyone treats everyone with respect and thinks of everyone above self.
Rest in peace Jim, your legacy will never be forgotten and your friends and I promise your mentorship will live on.
Mark Kajita
Walla Walla