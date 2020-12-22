With me misplacing my keys, with me losing my bank envelope, with my concern about health issues, with my financial problems and with my family’s trials and illness, there is enough stress but I know Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior.
He is the one who helps me find my keys, helps me find my lost bank envelope, helps me with my health issues, because I try to be obedient to Him. He helps me with my finances. Through prayer by others and myself, He is helping my family with their trials and illnesses.
What a wonderful Savior is Jesus my Lord. He gives me peace about everything because He is in absolute control.
Jesus Christ will not interfere with our freedom of choice, and we human beings make some whoopers of choices. He is constantly wanting to help us with our choices so that they will not harm us.
Jesus Christ is truly the reason for this season of Christmas. He is a wonderful Savior!
Sharon Benzel
Walla Walla