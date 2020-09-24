I am writing to encourage you to vote Jenny Mayberry for Walla Walla County commissioner.
I have known Jenny and her family for many years and can say without question that she has many great attributes that would make her an ideal county commissioner. Jenny has a desire to see our communities succeed and has spent countless hours volunteering and donating to try and make that happen.
She has the courage to not back down when adversity strikes. I have seen Jenny stand her ground and fight the opposition with conviction when the time has called for it.
Finally, Jenny has the perseverance to make sure the job gets done and gets done right. She will always go the extra mile or stay the extra hour to ensure things go smoothly.
Please join me and vote for Jenny, she won’t let us down.
Lincoln Short
Touchet