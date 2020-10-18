After reading the “Our Opinion” in the Union-Bulletin on Sept 22, I would like to endorse Jenny Mayberry for Walla Walla County commissioner District 1 position.
In your opinion column you chose Roger Esparza because of the “breadth and depth of his experience serving on many boards.” And also because “Esparza’s Latino heritage will bring a new and welcome perspective to the board of commissioners.”
As I read on, you then noted that “Mayberry too is very community minded and her knowledge and zeal for these areas is impressive.” Then you went on to say “If Mayberry were elected, that there is little doubt that she would do a fine job as a commissioner.
When I compared Mr. Esparza’s and Ms. Mayberry’s accomplishments, I had to differ with your choice. Yes, Mr. Esparza has served on many boards, however I was more impressed with Ms Mayberry’s experience in literally real life and death situations.
1. The fact she has served for 18 years as a volunteer firefighter/EMT.
2. The fact her service to the community is not only protecting others lives and personal property, she is also putting her own life on the line, what better service is that?
3. The fact that she has also run a successful business for the last 13 years, shows me that her experience in fiscal responsibilities will be a great skill to serve our community.
I find her “breadth and depth” of community service exemplary. She has already shown us her commitment to the job by her actions.
Serving on boards is great and I applaud Mr. Esparza for his efforts. However, I think our county would be better served with someone like Ms. Mayberry who has had “hands on” experience serving our community.
Ms.Mayberry is the best choice for county commissioner.
Lastly as far as bringing “a new and welcome perspective” to the board of commissioners, I believe voting in a successful, dedicated woman would serve the citizens well over the next four years.
As you stated in your editorial, “We have little doubt she would do a fine job.” And I totally agree! Vote for Ms. Mayberry.
Gretchen Baker
Walla Walla