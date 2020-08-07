I am writing to you, and anyone else reading this, with a heart full of pride over the step my sister has decided to take to run for Walla Walla County commissioner in the District 1 spot!
We do not come from a political family. So to some this may come as a shock. But that is just what makes this so exciting! And this is why I feel like my beloved, powerhouse of a sister would be so successful in this role!
Since I can remember, my sister, Jenny Mayberry, has always had a heart to serve and go above and beyond. Her heart is huge in generosity towards others.
When she pours her heart out, she goes all out. She has made me countless crafts, cards and even jewelry — always putting 100% into what she does! Even watching her play sports, she always excelled and was committed to improving her skill which lead her to leading and even coaching in those sports later on.
Fast forward to our adult years and she has served 18 years as a volunteer firefighter. I would trust her with my life and my family’s lives. She started her own business with our amazing mother, Cathy Rasley, 12 years ago at Hot Mama’s Espresso. She has hosted, organized and served in countless fundraisers for firefighters, the police department, Ronald McDonald Houses and more! I seriously can’t keep up with them all.
Combined, I’m sure she has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for multiple service organizations. All of this achieved with zero political future intent.
Thus, I believe she will be trustworthy in the role of county commissioner. You get what you see.
She has integrity and resolve to do the right thing! She is not afraid to make a hard decision and speak her mind! She truly has her community’s best interest at heart. She is level-headed in a crisis and cares deeply for those in need around her.
I fully and completely 100% endorse, support and will cheer for my sister on this journey. She is a world changer and this path is just the place for her. You will not regret putting her in charge!
Kelly Higginbotham
Spokane