I support Jenny Mayberry for Walla Walla County commissioner. Jenny is the trustworthy leadership we need in Walla Walla.
She is a strong, compassionate, driven woman, with an amazing ability to get things done. She has volunteered her services in many forms since a young age and has proven her commitment to our community … again and again.
I am an active member of the Walla Walla community for the past 40 years, a mother of five and a small business owner. I have known Jenny for 16 years, first meeting her as a soccer coach for my daughter’s travel team, Jenny was only 22, volunteering her time with 11- and 12-year-old girls.
She took her position serious, passing on good work ethic, commitment and team work to these young girls.
Her commitment to our county as a volunteer firefighter/EMT, a small business owner/operator, a wife and mother of two, shows amazing multi-tasking skills and dedication, both admirable and proof of her a unique ability.
I am asking you to cast your vote for Jenny for Walla Walla County commissioner.
Jenny’s vision and dedication is unmatched.
Jenny is ready for this position as our county commissioner.
We are ready for Jenny’s skills and talents to get to work for us.
Anne North-Jones
Walla Walla