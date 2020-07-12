I met Jenny Mayberry five years ago when I was a board member of Cross Trail Outfitters of Washington, a non-profit organization.
Jenny is a big supporter of the outdoors and became a volunteer for CTO. She came in confident, ready to help and instantly took on a leadership role.
I have seen her do this countless times with the many causes she has supported throughout the years by financial means as well as putting in thousands of volunteer hours. She isn’t just a person of words, she is a person of action.
As a wife of a Umatilla County commissioner I know the work that goes into this position, and I believe Jenny has the skill set, the drive, and the motivation to effect change in a positive way.
There are countless hours behind the scenes, big decisions that need to be thought through and tough decisions to be made in a position such as this, and I believe Jenny to be the perfect choice for Walla Walla County.
Jenny stands firm for what she believes in, isn’t afraid to have the hard conversations and has a big heart for Walla Walla County and the people who reside there.
Something I appreciate very much about Jenny is that you never have to wonder what she is thinking. She is direct, bold, thoughtful and you will never have to guess where she stands on an issue. She is not led by pride, but by thoughtfulness. These are great qualities to have in a leader.
Please join me in supporting Jenny in her quest to become Walla Walla County’s next county commissioner.
Amy Shafer
Athena