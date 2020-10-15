Jenny Mayberry is a one-of-a-kind leader
Our daughter, Jenny Mayberry, is running for Walla Walla County commissioner.
Jenny is a strong, confident woman who believes everyone is important and should be listened to. She’s a woman who will stand her ground when the going gets tough. She is always looking to better herself and the world around her.
As far as what she’s done for the community? Let’s start with her volunteer work as firefighter/EMT for 18 years, and counting, in District 4. Did you know 80% of the firefighters in Walla Walla County are volunteers?
They train constantly in classrooms and hands on. But, there is no training in the world that completely prepares them for what they will actually see and do.
This is why Jenny is so passionate about mental health/suicide/illegal narcotics!
She sees what most people don’t. She sees behind the curtain of our county!
Jenny has saved many lives and assisted on thousands of medical emergencies at all hours of the night. She has received numerous awards along with Firefighter of the Year.
She does all of this while running a local business and raising a family. Jenny has coached at the high school level all the way down to five-year-olds. She was a sports medicine trainer assistant for several years at Walla Walla High School.
Jenny is compassionate about raising money for different causes in our community. When she sees a need she tries to fill it!
One of Jenny’s goals as a county commissioner is to follow the money the county receives from us, the taxpayers, and make sure it’s being spent in an efficient way. This is why former state Sen. Mike Hewitt endorsed our daughter! He said “she really cares about our county and she will listen and take appropriate action!”
Scott and I raised our daughter with the understanding that every human being is important and significant! So what you ask and say matters to Jenny!
If you’re looking for an honest, hard-working, business oriented, one-of-a-kind leader, then vote for Jenny for Walla Walla County commissioner!
Cathy Rasley
Walla Walla