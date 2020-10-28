I have lived in Walla Walla over 40 years. I have watched it change, stay the same, welcome the world and solve problems.
Having traveled to many places, people love to hear about Walla Walla. My grandchildren have the good fortune of making Walla Walla their home.
But a great community does not just happen. It takes leadership, foresight, honestly and just plain hard work.
As our local elections near, we must choose those leaders carefully. Such a leader is Jenny Mayberry, running for county commissioner, District 1.
I have observed her as a business owner, a brave first responder, community leader and mom.
Jenny has been clear about solutions to some of our county’s most pressing issues.
She states, “Few causes are as important to me as raising awarness in our community about mental health issues, suicide, illegal narctocis and what happens to the familes effected by them.” She has real-world answers, and will work hard to bring mental health doctors and counselors to Walla Walla. She will manage well our community resources, treat people fairly, keep our community safe and plan for everyone’s future.
Jenny will make a great county commissioner. Jenny will work for all.
Jo Ann Martin
College Place