It is vital we vote for an effective advocate for our county commissioner. Jenny Mayberry is that person.
A successful business woman, passionate in her giving and highly invested in our community. Her business supports a variety of projects and fund raisers to help organizations and non profits. Jenny selflessly gives countless hours to the care of our community through her volunteer service as a firefighter/EMT. She has a passion for the health and well being of this community.
I met Jenny a couple years ago and my first thoughts upon observation was she is a firecracker of a woman. A force to be reckoned with. When she spoke, the room listened. Men and women alike. Articulate, quick witted, intelligent, knowledgeable, bold and passionate. She is a principled, godly woman and obviously well respected as evidenced by several awards she has received for her community dedication.
A recent meeting with Jenny uncovered an underlying passion for the betterment of our community which I believe makes her a best choice candidate for county commissioner. She is a self-admitted fact checker. Jenny has an interest in following the dollar.
She is (and has) committing herself to making a conscious effort to research how currently funded programs are making a difference. Does the research and evidence support the goals set out for the specific program?
Her work as a volunteer firefighter often uncovers the ugly truths of mental health disorders, pain of suicides, illegal narcotics etc.
Her passion is to note the positive effect of community supported programs by researching facts, checking numbers and making correlations to the efficacy of the programs. How can taxpayer dollars be best spent in support of goals driven by community needs.
Jenny is purposeful. She lives her life committed to excellence.
It is for these reasons I fully endorse Jenny as our next successful county commissioner and invite you to join me in support for our community.
Leslie Kroum
Walla Walla