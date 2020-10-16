Last year my husband deployed for the third time during our marriage. On top of the anxiety that comes with a loved one being sent to the Middle East, I had to tend to the home front.
This meant, once again, becoming a temporary single mother; this time with two school age children and a newborn. Mundane tasks such as yard work and home maintenance quickly took a back seat to providing the necessities for my children.
A few people stepped up and offered assistance with those mundane tasks. One of them, a person I hardly knew, was Jenny Mayberry. More of a passing acquaintance than anything else, Jenny and her family regularly came to my house, mowing the lawn and taking care of the yard work.
She also invited my children and I to her house many times throughout the fall and summer months. Over that time period, Jenny and her family became like a second family to me.
As I got to know her, I began to appreciate the heart she has to serve others. Jenny hardly knew me or my family, but that did not matter. She saw a member of the public who was facing difficult circumstances and she acted.
I believe that Jenny will carry that same sense of service with her onto the Board of Walla Walla County Commissioners. She will serve, to the best of her ability, all the citizens of Walla Walla County regardless of their circumstances.
If a need exists or a challenge presents itself, Jenny will do everything she can to exceed expectations. I know my experiences with Jenny are not a one off, they are indicative of who Jenny really is.
Please join me in voting for Jenny for county commissioner on Nov. 3
Lucy Johnson
Walla Walla