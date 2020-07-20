I support Bill Jenkin for 16th Legislative District senator. Bill is a principled leader with a proven track record of serving the 16th District well. He has integrity, a strong work ethic, and a breadth of knowledge well suited to public service.
As a 16th District representative, Bill is well versed in the issues we face. His years of experience as a small-business owner gave Bill a foundation in fiscal responsibility — an important trait as Washington finds itself in a severe budget shortfall.
He has dealt firsthand with burdensome government regulation. He knows government should get out of the way, not stand in the way, of small business success. Bill knows that we need an evenhanded approach to COVID-19. Our district’s businesses must be allowed to safely reopen.
As a vineyard and winery owner, Bill knows the vital economic role agriculture plays in our state. He will work hard to solve important water, regulatory and agritourism issues to help our district’s agricultural businesses thrive. He knows farmers are experiencing extreme pressure from unfair international trade practices and changing consumer habits. He knows our dams are essential to irrigation, transportation, and electricity.
Through his experience on the Prosser School Board, Bill developed a well-rounded understanding of the issues in education. Bill will work to ensure Washington state meets its obligation to fund education, and he will prioritize reopening schools safely.
When compared to his competitors, Bill stands out as the best choice in the 16th Legislative District.
Jeff Andrews
Prosser