I am sorry that I missed the forum sponsored by the Walla Walla County Democrats, featuring three local Republican officials.
My comment will be about Rep. Bill Jenkin’s responses to the question about climate change, which I sincerely hope is on every person’s radar by now.
1. “We all know that the climate changes.” Well, yes, it does, and most people realize that. Meteorologists/climatologists (those are the scientists who study this topic), have quite a bit of evidence to support that concept, unlike the other, shall we say, “deniers,” who just, well, deny the facts.
2. “Is it human caused?” Not entirely, No.
3. “It seems to be climate change is a long period of that life and it changes.” I can’t argue with that statement, simply because I don’t understand it! There is irrefutable evidence that the global climate has been changing for much longer than there has been life on the planet.
4. “Does it have to do with gravitational pull?” Maybe.
5. “Does it have to do with the orbit around the sun?” Uh, what?
6. “Does it have to do with us?” Well, yes! Ever since the Industrial Revolution, expanding fossil-fuel extraction, CO2 levels have risen, along with global temperatures. Only people somehow associated with that industry can still deny the correlation.
Here’s the rub: Humans cannot do anything about gravity. It’s here to stay (I’m happy to say). The same goes for our planet’s orbit. Or, for that matter, the volcanic eruptions that the planet has experienced since it was formed, and which have definitely affected global climate.
So, it is imperative that we do what we can about the only factor that you mention that we have any control over: our contribution to the mess.
Any person who has children, grandchildren or any other form of offspring, should be doing everything they can to mitigate this crisis. Every day we hesitate is another step closer to catastrophe. Set aside your allegiance to Exxon, other fossil fuel companies or corrupt politicians. The future of the planet is at stake. Listen to the young people. They are better educated about the situation than most of us, and they are passionate about their future. You should be too!