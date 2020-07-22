I am writing this letter of endorsement for Rep. Bill Jenkin's run for state senator in the 16th Legislative District.
As a representative in the state Legislature, Bill has been one of the most successful legislators at getting legislation passed. I learned this fact as I was being educated on the legislative process, which showed me what a difficult and convoluted process it can be.
That Bill was able to move legislation through the process was in itself impressive, but that he did it while in the minority party made it even more so. This is the kind of legislator our district needs representing us in the state Senate.
On my trips to Olympia to represent my county's interest, I would take the opportunity to visit Rep. Jenkin's office, where he would always find time to meet with me.
As the 16th District encompasses three larger, more populous counties, it was always appreciated that he would care about how we were doing. During the flooding this spring, he even found time to stop by our Emergency Operations Center and hear what he could do to help in the Legislature.
Bill is a small businessman who believes in protecting individual rights and private property, and would not let the power of government be abused for private gain or personal profit. Bill would work to prevent large outside interests from using the legislative process to force through laws limiting local control over local resources or create unfair advantage for themselves in the marketplace.
In these uncertain times, Bill is a proud American and a true patriot we can count on and who deserves our support.
Please join me in voting for him for state senator in the 16th District.
Charles Amerein
Columbia County commissioner