I believe that as adults, we have the right and responsibility to manage our own lives and do not require an elite ruling class ordering and restricting our decisions. As equals, we ultimately bear the weight of our choices, good or bad. This is a fundamental American principle that has stood the test of time and still holds true.
Following this, I find it deeply refreshing to meet candidates that respect my freedom and will not impose nanny governments eager to control and dictate my life. This is why Jed Headley has my support and vote for College Place Mayor. Jed is a firm believer in the founding principles that built this nation and will respect the individual rights of every citizen.
Voting is a great privilege that I hope we will never take lightly. I encourage you to look at the values of each candidate and consider what type of government you want running your life in the future.
Julie Banister
College Place
