Jed Headley is the man! I have personally met him, and he has been to two of events that I have helped organized and has helped me with the events without a second thought.

Jed stands for morality, servitude and community. He is a constitutionalist, a family man, my neighbor and the most humble person. I have faith he will lead our community in the right direction while protecting our God-given rights.

Please vote Jed Headley for Mayor of College Place if you’re ready for our lives to get back to normal.

Tessa Davis

College Place

