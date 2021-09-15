Jed Headley is the man! I have personally met him, and he has been to two of events that I have helped organized and has helped me with the events without a second thought.
Jed stands for morality, servitude and community. He is a constitutionalist, a family man, my neighbor and the most humble person. I have faith he will lead our community in the right direction while protecting our God-given rights.
Please vote Jed Headley for Mayor of College Place if you’re ready for our lives to get back to normal.
Tessa Davis
College Place
