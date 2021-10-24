Jed Headley will be the beacon of light for many College Place residents.
Headley will put College Place citizens first on his priority list, not being controlled by special interest group contributors. We need Jed Headley for mayor of College Place to be the people's mayor who will stand up for our liberty and push back on regulations that strangle businesses and innovation. He will advocate for the tax payers squeezed by excess taxes. Headley believes in the importance of guarding our God-given liberty.
Headley exhibits many honorable characteristics. He is honest, intelligent and has true integrity. Having been raised on a farm near here, he knows what it is to have true grit. He is determined to see projects through to the end. He does not get discouraged, but rather, will work around a problem to fix it.
Additionally, Headley is very approachable as he is an active listener who engages authentically with concerned citizens. Jed Headley is passionate about this country of ours which is evidenced in that he served in the military, served as a deputy sheriff, and now owns his own successful business. His desire is a brighter future for College Place.
Marcia Follett
Waitsburg
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.