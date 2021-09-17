History quiz: What late twentieth century dictator referred to himself as “President for life”? Answer later.

Ever since COVID-19 landed on our shores, “Governor-for-Life” Jay Inslee has been behaving in a manner consistent with the kings and emperors of old — one decree after another. Each decree is an escalation of his war on us lowly peasants who simply want to exercise their God-given civil rights as citizens. The “governor-for-life’s” latest set of decrees mandating COVID-19 shots for a broad spectrum of the peasantry, upon pain of career death, is his latest extralegal outrage.

Now, our “governor-for-life” is actively engaged in the extralegal killing of the people’s careers. It’s pretty hard to have much of a life if you can’t make a living.

What’s next? Burn down the Reichstag — er, Capitol Building. Dissolve the Parliament — er, Legislature. Give the Chancellor —er, Governor — the power to rule by decree? Oh, that’s right. He already has that power. It's called emergency powers.

Democracy is a fragile thing, and if we let this “governor-for-life” continue to act this way, then we truly deserve to live in a dictatorship.

Quiz answer: Idi Amin Dada, “President-for-Life” of Uganda from 1971-1979. His regime’s extralegal activities killed an estimated 500,000 of his own people.

Wes Harting

Dayton

