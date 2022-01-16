I wish to take issue with those mass media pundits who continually refer to the January 6 Capitol riot as an “insurrection.” And, also, that the event is somehow tantamount to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, as claimed by Vice President Kamala Harris.
The events of Jan. 6 fail to meet the definition of insurrection, which Merriam-Webster defines as “an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government.” A usage note adds that the term implies “an armed uprising that quickly fails or succeeds.”
Though the January 6 event was disgusting and no doubt perpetrated by a bunch of dimwits and hoodlums (e.g., the nut with the horns and the painted face), and though former President Trump should have foreseen the consequences of some of his inflammatory remarks, the event was not, in my opinion, an insurrection.
Charles Phillips
Walla Walla