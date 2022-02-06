Why publish Dana Summers’ political cartoon on Jan. 31 about President Joe Biden’s selection for a Supreme Court justice? There is nothing humorous or politically astute about it. It is shortsighted and racist.
Of the 115 Supreme Court justices we have had in the U.S., 108 of them have been white men. Have white men had a lack of opportunity? We have had only two Black males, four white females and one Hispanic female justice.
It is just the ignorance reflected in this cartoon that demonstrates the difficulty women of color have for their achievements to be recognized. The women mentioned as potential nominees so far are exemplary.
Our country is past due to have a Black woman on the Supreme Court. No white men have been harmed in President Biden’s process of searching for the next justice.
Philip Johanson
Walla Walla