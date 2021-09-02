James Stovall and Zana Carver are fantastic school board candidates. There are strong, balanced, caring people who have our children and grandchildren’s best interest in all their decisions.
James Stovall is personable and understands the problems facing our youth. As a firefighter and adjunct instructor at Walla Walla Community College, he understands educational obstacles. He will make sure our children are prepared for the real world.
Zana Carver was recently smeared in a letter to the editor, accused of wanting to reprimand teachers who teach divisively. This is ludicrous. She is a distinguished professor who has won two Exceptional Faculty Awards from Columbia Basin College. She teaches Human Anatomy & Physiology for students going into allied health fields, such as nursing. Zana Carver would never turn against teachers. This is but another example of the vicious, underhanded attacks of an innocent and caring professor.
God bless wonderful candidates, like James Stovall and Zana Carver. They need your help and deserve your vote in November. Do all our children a favor and vote.
Ethel Henderbauden
Walla Walla