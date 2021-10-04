James Stoval and Zana Carver are highly recommended for the Walla Walla Public School Board. They both have children in our school system and are personally vested.
Parents need to be very vigilant about what their children are being taught in the schools. Listen for key words in curriculum conversations and whether it involves sex ed classes or words like equity (not equality), diversity, etc.
After attending school board meetings for four months, I am convinced that we need a change in membership. Our schools are only average academically and Walla Walla deserves better. The School Board and the superintendent keep reiterating that we have excellent schools. All it takes is a simple internet search to see that we rank about middle in the state, and our state is about middle in the nation. That is nothing to brag about. Our graduates are 42% proficient in math and 50% proficient in reading.
Let us start educating our children rather than indoctrinating. James Stovall and Zana Carver will insist on better.
Ora Rae Ottmar
Walla Walla
