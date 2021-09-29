This is a letter in support of James Stovall for position 2 of the Walla Walla School Board.
James holds an Associate of Applied Science degree in fire science and a Bachelor of Science in Emergency Services Administration. He and his wife Jessica live in Walla Walla. Their young son attends Green Park. James was raised in Battle Ground, Wash., and has resided in Walla Walla for two decades. While growing up, he developed an interest in becoming a fireman and currently is employed as a firefighter/paramedic. In addition, he also teaches the EMT program at the Walla Walla Community College.
James feels that the school district should look for ways that a student can research and experience a career field they are interested in. For a variety of reasons, not every student will attend college, and our society certainly needs employees in a variety of vocations. The educational process should be oriented toward developing basic skills and helping students orient their goals toward a desired career.
James is very interested in meeting the educational desires of both parents and children. It is time to pass the piton to someone that truly understands current needs and who is very capable of fulfilling them.
Nat Webb
Walla Walla
