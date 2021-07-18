Wouldn’t it be great if your child could experience different types of jobs while in high school? They’d have a much better idea of what they want to do in life. Plus, you wouldn’t be wasting money on a college degree only to find out they don’t like the career path.
Guess what? They can.
Elect James Stovall for Position 2 on the Walla Walla School Board. He is already talking to different businesses about getting vocational classes back into our high school. He is a no-nonsense type of guy with many great ideas for helping our children come out of high school ready to function in the real world.
Tina Bannister
Walla Walla