I recommend a vote for James Powell for Walla Walla City Council.
While talking with Mr. Powell at the 4th of July in the park, and later observing him at a candidate forum several things became apparent. One is his passion for service. He is taking the election very seriously.
Another is his professional mode of presentation. He pays attention to the audience and not so much to himself. It was gratifying but not surprising to learn that Mr. Powell is a toastmaster.
It is clear that he is a natural born leader. It is also clear that he has the presence of mind to realize that there is more to leadership than having an affinity for it.
There are also nuts and bolts to leadership not to mention a lot of hard work.
I can recommend Toastmasters, a program for leadership and public speaking, to practically everybody but especially for anyone seeking to serve in public office. I have been fortunate to have achieved the level of Accomplished Toastmaster, equivalent to speaking in public once a week for two years.
Leadership matters because it is with leadership that decisions are made as to what subjects to take up. Absent leadership, business as usual will go on as usual and drown out everything else.
James Powell is a committed public servant. Give him a vote.
Charles Potts
Walla Walla