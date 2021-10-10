We are most fortunate to have Jack Miller running for Port of Columbia Commissioner, District 3.
With over 30 years of working within the political system, effective change has been sustained. The Coeur D’ Alene Tribal Farm hired him as a farm manager. The challenges he began with were no money, an enormous debt and their farm skills were lacking. When his job was completed, the picture was changed to an enormous amount of money in the bank, and they were self supportive.
Jack is willing to share his experience, expertise of business and agriculture knowledge and his time. His track record speaks volumes.
DeWayne Straube
Dayton
