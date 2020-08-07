This week I became a victim of the liberal “cancel culture.”
If you are not aware the term “cancel culture,” it is a term given to those people who will not tolerate your opinions unless they agree with them. The result is an effort to cancel people, public brands, a movie, history, statues and even certain words.
We have seen this “cancel culture” played out recently on Twitter and Facebook where prominent people have been canceled because their message has been deemed not acceptable. Colleges have canceled conservative speakers because the faculty do not agree with the speaker or the message. These same institutions will permit and even encourage anti-American, pro-socialist and Marxist opinions and speakers on their campus.
In my case, I placed nine conservative political signs on my property here in Walla Walla with the goal of helping people understand some of the major differences between the Republican and Democratic parties’ platforms. Everything written on my signs is true but some do not agree with me so they have attempted to “cancel” my message and my First Amendment rights.
Here is an example of my signs messages “A Republican Vote = Reduce Regulations, Eliminate Entitlements, Protect Boarders, Marriage 1 Man 1 Woman, Traditional Values, Oppose Euthanasia.” Another sign says, “A Democrat Vote = Legalize Drugs, Higher Taxes, Anti Gun, Pro-Abortion, Religious Repression, Special LGBT Rights.”
One night this week, my signs were stolen from my yard in the night and returned the following morning with most of my message painted over (canceled) with other messages. A small example of those messages were — Republicans are Racist, Senseless, Homophobic, BLM.
I am saddened and disappointed that people are becoming so intolerant of the rights of others. These people want to express their own opinions loudly and insist that you agree with their view or suffer the consequences. The consequence to me was a cost of $300 to have the signs made, the cancellation of my First Amendment right to express my view and a couple of sleepless nights.
If you become a victim of the “cancel culture” you too will suffer consequences, but I trust you will not give in or give up. Freedom and truth in America will prevail as long as we stand up for our God-given constitutional rights.
Richard Parker
Walla Walla