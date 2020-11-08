In 1776 the average life expectancy of someone born that year was 35. The Founding Fathers later, when the Constitution was formed, decided that Supreme Court justices should be appointed for life.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett is 48 years old and if she lives to the same age as and chooses to serve until her death as Justice Ruth Ginsberg did, both justices will have served as long as the average lifespan of the Founding Father’s.
Did the Founding Father’s really understand and intend for this to be the case? Did they intend that the conservative or liberal leaning of the court be set by chance for this long a period of time if the deaths or retirements of multiple justices fall within the term of a single president? I think not!
One of the strongest myths of our time is of the all seeing, all knowing Founding Fathers. Isn’t it time we had a hard look at this myth and the Constitution and bring the Constitution into the realities of the 21st century?
Lifetime appointment is not the only disconnect from modern reality. The system of checks and balances is not functioning any longer. This is not a liberal or conservative Issue but a matter national survival as the rapid fracturing that is occurring in our country now will not be sustainable!
Tim Sampson
Walla Walla