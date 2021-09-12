Dick Farrell, a conservative radio host from Florida — a "patriot" for many, "the other Rush Limbaugh" and a vaccine critic — died of COVID, but not before he used his bully pulpit to put thousand of people off of taking life-saving vaccinations.
A real patriot, General George Washington, using his bully pulpit, mandated vaccinations against smallpox to all of his Continental Army. This tactical move preserved their combat readiness, a fundamental step in defeating the Brits.
As a tax payer contributing to the salaries of our public county officials, and as a physician, I claim my right to step in with my "bullet" pulpit of recommendations for the County Commissioners:
- Support Dr. Kaminsky in his efforts to promote the appropriate wearing of masks and vaccinations.
- Guarantee he will not be fired for political reasons.
- Facilitate a friendlier walk-in vaccination system, like is done at Rite Aid.
- Improve the county telephone answering system with a customer service goal.
- Assist the County Public Health to start networking (implement a memorandum of understanding?) with Providence St. Mary and the VA medical centers to assure harmony of goals and objectives.
Yes, it's patriotic to advocate for the common good. Why? Because I believe your life matters.
Carlos F. Acevedo, MD
Walla Walla
