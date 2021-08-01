The July 18 Perspective opinion piece “Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is leading on climate change” jumped from the page. The article stated “This week … Rodgers joined more than 30 of her … colleagues in a newly formed Conservative Climate Caucus.”
I thought, at last, now something can be done. At last, someone is standing up for the climate change issue and will fight to slow and stop anthropogenic climate change, something that seems to have eluded the rest of us for what has it been, perhaps, decades.
None of us have really paid any attention to environmental issues and the slow degradation of our planet, despite the first Earth Day 51 years ago. None of us have actually worried about global warming since the term entered the public domain in 1975. None of us have even really acknowledged the existence of the greenhouse effect even though it was explained in 1824.
So mid-July 2021 was a watershed moment — the day McMorris Rodgers decided it was time someone took the lead on grappling with climate change. And because of its historical record of serving the public good, she has turned to capitalism to help her. Go Cathy!
Douglas Carlsen
Walla Walla