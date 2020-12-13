Just days ago most of the world ignored a spectacle, or at least I didn’t read about it anywhere.
Sunny day. Milton. I‘m pruning roses when I hear a mild but annoying noise. Almost 10 vehicles honked their way up Milton Main Street. They were mostly big white pickups with oversized tires. American flags flew disregarding proper display, so one could surmise that this was a protest of something. There were also large blue flags; I’m thinking Oregon or FFA. So there’s that. I think it only lasted three blocks, but they were long ones.
Darrell Gomsrud
Milton-Freewater