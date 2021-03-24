Animal cruelty is a serious problem in the US. It is so wrong to inflict suffering on any living creature. According to Tufts Now over 1 million animals die from abuse each year and that is just in the U.S alone. There are two specific types of animal abuse: active abuse and passive abuse. When animals are actively abused they are intentionally kicked, burned, stabbed, beaten, and shot. Passive abuse contains the act of neglect, such as depriving an animal of water, shelter, food, and necessary medical treatment.
Pet Pedia claims that, “Every 60 seconds, one animal suffers abuse.” There are many reasons why one would abuse an animal. Most people who abuse animals feel that they are powerless, unnoticed, or under others control and they take their anger out on the animal. One man was even arrested for stabbing a great dane in a NYC park.
If you witness any acts of animal abuse or neglect it is your job to report it to your local law enforcement. It is so unfortunate to say that animal abuse is such an unpopular topic, that is still not recognized as a severe issue in the United States.
Bridget Boyd
Walla Walla