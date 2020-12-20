I am proud and elated we, the people of the United States of America, took a critical step to save our blessed country’s democracy by removing Donald J. Trump from the White House.
But the threat is not over, as evidenced by 126 Republican members of the House of Representatives, including Washington’s Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who signed onto a bogus lawsuit last week intended to toss out the votes of millions of American voters in 4 states in order to reinstall election loser Trump back in the Office of the President.
The American people voted. The votes were counted. Joe Biden fairly and decisively won. Donald Trump fairly and decisively lost.
Yet these members of Congress, including McMorris Rodgers and 18 Republican attorneys general sought a Supreme Court ruling to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to keep Trump in power.
The Supreme Court rejected the Texas-born lawsuit, of course, but that does not negate the fact that members of our United States Congress, who were elected to represent all Americans and uphold our Constitution, tried to block the ballots of millions of people who voted in favor of Biden.
The right to vote and to be heard through those votes is key to our democracy.
It is up to us to stand up for our democracy and fight back the autocratic, unpatriotic and shameful efforts of these members of Congress and all others who seek to cancel the votes of the people of the United States of America.
Gayla M. Ernst
Walla Walla