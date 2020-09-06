Although I am not particularly religious or spiritual myself, I occasionally have the thought that there is potential for some wisdom to be gleaned from a few religious works, including the Bible.
Upon seeing Stephen Peck’s letter to the editor published Aug. 27. that same thought struck me yet again and I thought he made some good points and provided a biblical quotation that is particularly relevant to our nation’s current situation.
As with any quotation though, the true extent of its relevance depends on how it is interpreted. I’ll provide the quotation again as it was previously written in the Union-Bulletin along with my own interpretations of the passages (inserted in parentheses).
“The Lord appeared to Solomon at night and said: ‘I have heard your prayer and have chosen this place for myself as a temple.’” (I figure The Lord is speaking about Israel and Jerusalem in particular here but I suppose He could be referring to the entire Earth in general or wherever His chosen people happen to be located.) “When I shut the heavens so there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people ...
“If my people who are called by my name (I guess that refers to people who call themselves Christians and Jewish), will humble themselves (are we at least humble enough to accept that we should cover our vain faces and properly wear our masks?) and pray and seek my face (meaning God’s face, not the our own faces and not the uncovered, vain faces of political charlatans, murderers, thieves and adulterers) and turn from their wicked ways (wicked ways such as breaking the 10 Commandments and hypocritically uplifting those who do, including our president), then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
“But if you turn away and forsake the decrees and commands I have given you (referring to the 10 Commandments) and go off to serve other gods and worship them, (don’t follow those who vainly claim to speak for God thus making themselves into idols and their followers into mere idolaters) then I will uproot Israel from my land, which I have given them ...”
I agree, there are numerous reasons why a God (be it loving or wrathful or both) would be unhappy with our nation considering what has been allowed.
Brennan Grass
Walla Walla