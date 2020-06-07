My heart is broken. No one in this country – nor anywhere else, for that matter – should have to be afraid because of the color of their skin.
People have fought hard to bring about equality and justice, and over the years on the surface, things appear to be better – laws have been changed, schools have been desegregated, discrimination has become illegal, and everyone has the legal right to vote. So, if everything is “better” why are we still seeing racially motivated injustice and violence?
It has been said that real change comes when we touch the hearts and minds of people. Did Dr. Martin Luther King and the those involved in the civil rights movement touch enough minds to only introduce the idea of equality into our society.
Was Dr. King’s life cut short before he could change enough hearts to ensure deep and lasting change? Have so many hearts gone untouched, that an underground of fear, hatred, and anger remain? It appears so. Well, whatever is underground will always surface. We have seen this far too many times.
In the past week, I have heard it said that the nonviolent teachings of King have not worked and it is now time for aggression and violence, but I disagree. Einstein said that a problem cannot be solved at the level at which it was created.
Our problem was created out of fear – anger, hatred, ignorance. Fear and anger cannot solve it. King and others like him have brought us a long way, but the work is far from finished. It takes a long time to change people’s hearts.
It is now up to us and the only way I know to bring true, lasting equality and peace is to continue the nonviolent work started by those who came before us.
We each, of course, have our own way of doing this, but there is one thing that we can all do. We can all do our part by voting in leaders who are honest, civil, respectful, compassionate and just. We can vote in leaders who listen to their people.
There have been enough broken hearts, now it is time to start healing them and to prevent them from breaking again.
Racquel Ralph
Walla Walla
