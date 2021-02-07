The Constitution of the United States is a suicide pact.
Among several other undemocratic deficiencies, the Constitution denies the United States a national election. The Electoral College gives unequal power to sparsely populated states through their senatorial seats.
More than 800 attempts have been unsuccessfully made to reform or eliminate it. The most recent was 50 years ago by Sen. Birch Bayh of Indiana and President Richard Nixon. That attempt was torpedoed via filibuster by the arch racist neo-confederate Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina.
A direct line can be drawn from the Electoral College victories of George W. Bush and Donald Trump to systemic racial injustice. These minority elected presidents nominated several Catholics and conservatives to the Supreme Court.
Their nominations were approved by a majority of Senate votes representing barely a 45% minority of the population.
These judges then ruled against the Voting Rights Act in Shelby County v. Holder, further depriving Black Americans particularly of the rights supposedly extended to them by the 15th Amendment.
From the Electoral College to minority justices to racial tyranny. The system is not complicated; the system is rigged.
The second set of straps in the straightjacket of the Constitution is the unwieldy provision for amendments. A two-thirds vote in both houses of Congress, plus the approval of three-fourths of the state legislatures, is the tyranny of the minority writ large.
Amendments are not completely impossible of course. There have been six consequential amendments in 250 years.
It is written that judicial appointments are to be dependent on good behavior. Since old people never misbehave, judicial appointments are now said to be lifetime.
A major problem with the Constitution begins at the beginning: Article 1, Section 1, establishing two houses of the legislature. One branch of the legislature would be enough. Too many checks and not enough balance.
It is the Senate that needs to be abolished, not the filibuster. The undemocratic Senate of the United States sits in the throat of American society and chokes it to death.
Insofar as the United States has survived, it has been in spite of the Constitution and not because of it. It is not possible to get something out of a structure that the structure won’t support. With a half dozen major structural reforms, democracy might still be possible.
Charles Potts
Walla Walla