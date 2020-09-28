I read the U-B’s editorial endorsement of Mark Klicker for our state representative with dismay and confusion. Although it had good things to say about both candidates and stated that we couldn’t go wrong with either, it gave the edge to Klicker — illogically so.
The editorial cited Klicker’s “vast experiences” as a point for its endorsement. While Klicker has experience as a farmer and as a director of the Farm Bureau, indeed all his life he has been working with farming concerns, that is expertise in a singular area — agriculture, only one of the economic concerns in our area.
Frances Chvatel also has experience in farming issues, and is not limited to that area. And while agriculture is extremely important in this district and I support it wholeheartedly, it is not the only major economy in the district.
The U-B seems to give a cursory nod to the medical community here. Providence St. Mary Medical Center, the Walla Walla Clinic and other medical professionals provide vital services to our community.
The U-B acknowledges Chvatel’s expertise in that industry, which Klicker lacks. So the “vast experiences” seems to favor Chvatel as she is knowledgeable in both industries.
The U-B also cites Klicker’s conservative views as more in line with conservative 16th Legislative District leanings and cites his knowledge of understanding how to play “hardball politics.” That seems to be at odds with their following statement that he knows how to work across the political aisle.
Chvatel knows how to forge alliances, work across the aisle, and communicate the needs of our district much more effectively.
Again Frances has the edge and would work more effectively with the Democrats in the House to promote our issues.
Both candidates want to support small businesses and increase job opportunities in the district. Klicker, from what I glean from his website, seems to want to do it from a political toolbox of what worked for the Walla Walla of the past.
Chvatel, who has lived and worked out in the greater world, wants to work for a Walla Walla that can compete and thrive in the future.
I urge all voters to read for themselves about both candidates and decide who would make their lives better and promote the success of our community. The U-B Editorial Board seems to have been confused about who actually possesses the “vast experiences” in this race.
Jon Donovan
Walla Walla