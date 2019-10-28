Apparently a new apple variety developed by Washington State University is, well, out of this world.
The Cosmic Crisp apple is set to debut in grocery stores on Dec. 1.
We’ve become accustomed to highly anticipated releases of movies and video games — but fruit?
Yep, apparently this apple has some bells and whistles (genetically speaking) that is going to make consumers go gaga.
“Cosmic Crisp is the first apple ever developed in Washington state, which grows the majority of the United States’ apples,” wrote Associated Press reporter Nicholas K. Geronios, “It’s expected to be a game changer.”
The apple was developed by WSU researchers who were funded by Washington growers, who have the exclusive right to sell the Cosmic Crisp for the first 10 years.
The apple is called Cosmic Crisp because of the bright yellowish dots on its skin, which look like distant stars, said Kate Evans, who runs the breeding program at WSU. She said the apple keeps for a long time in storage and in the refrigerator.
“It’s ultra-crisp, very juicy and has a good balance of sweetness and tartness,” she said.
Of course, nobody will know for certain until Dec. 1 when folks get an opportunity to get their chompers into a Cosmic Crisp. Even then, being delicious isn’t enough to guarantee great sales. It’s all about marketing — just like those movies and video games.
Five years ago, at a time when WSU was still working on its new apple, its marketing department opted to name it Cosmic Crisp. We voiced concern in this column that outer space name might freak out potential customers.
“Currently, there is a big push throughout the country to require special labeling for genetically modified foods. There is a clear misunderstanding by some people on the various different ways food products are altered, which is why some worry (much of it unnecessarily) the foods are not safe to eat,” we wrote in 2014.
Since then, WSU has done a solid job getting the word out that this apple will rock taste buds. Growers are producing them by the millions.
Growers have planted 12 million Cosmic Crisp apple trees. This means 450,000 40-pound boxes will be available for sale this year, but that will jump to more than 2 million boxes in 2020 and more than 21 million by 2026. Apples are big business in Washington state — a $2.5 billion a year — and the Walla Walla Valley.
Washington grows 60% of the nation’s apple supply, so a successful launch of the Cosmic Crisp will be significant.