Modern Monetary Theory essentially says a government that owns the printing press can print as much money as they want and never default.
MMT has become popular in the media since AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat) ran her campaign on a platform of expanding MMT.
In 2002, Dick Cheney (a Republican) said, “deficits don’t matter.” Politicians, whether they’re Republican or Democrat, can borrow and spend as much as they desire.
Presidents G.W. Bush, Obama and Trump added $20 trillion to the national debt, $17 trillion of it before the virus. The first 42 presidents added only $5.6 trillion.
It’s a myth that Republicans are fiscally conservative. Obviously, both political parties support MMT.
We will soon find out if MMT promoters are visionaries or lunatics.
I don’t use the word lunatic lightly. To me, being able to literally print prosperity defies all logic.
Even though I can’t grasp the concept myself, I hope I’m wrong, and that MMT supporters are indeed, true visionaries.
Just think about it.
Social Security can’t go bankrupt. Parents don’t have to save for college. Free healthcare for everyone. Free universal basic income. No homeless problem. Just print away any economic problems that arise.
The national debt $25 trillion, corporations $10 trillion in debt, 40% of Americans can’t cover a $1,000 emergency, $1.7 trillion outstanding in student loans... then the virus that chokes off the global economy.
No problem, just print more money and praise the government and Fed for their quick actions.
Someone’s thinking I’m being sarcastic? I’m not. The reason why you may feel I’m being sarcastic is when MMT is explained without all the spin, MMT sounds too good to be true.
Warren Buffett (a multi-billionaire) said, “If I could issue a currency, ‘Buffett bucks,’ and I had a printing press, and I could borrow money in that, I would never default.”
You can’t argue with the so-called greatest investor of all time.
I may simply have meganumerophobia, a fear of extremely large numbers (or humongous debt).
Maybe Buffett is right and the U.S. can print and borrow unlimitedly and never default?
As I see it, under MMT policies older generations reap the immediate benefits of debt, while younger generations are left the burden of debt. A lot of the printed money ends up in stocks vastly rewarding billionaires like Buffett at the expense of the ever shrinking middle-class folks.
We shall soon find out can the U.S. continue to literally print prosperity?
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla