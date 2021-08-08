Walla Walla city paramedics do a great job. I applaud them for their service to Walla Walla.
I offer this perspective as an alternate to the U-B's editorial of June 13th, regarding funding of the $12.65 monthly ambulance utility fee. The cities’ general fund is the budget area utilized for paying the costs of ambulance services and other public safety services like fire and police services.
No other public safety services funded from the general fund are subsidized by a utility fee. Why does the city council want to impose a monthly $12.65 ambulance utility fee? Maybe only because the Washington Legislature passed RCW 35.21.766 giving authority for City Councils to impose this fee.
Why should the city ambulance service need to be subsidized by a $12.65 utility fee assessment when no other general fund service (fire, police, library, parks, streets, administration) has this type of funding source? Is this $12.65 monthly fee being imposed on our monthly utility bills so the general fund can be used to supplant funds for other activities?
General fund monies are intended to fund basic and essential city services and citizens essential needs. Basic needs are police, fire, streets, parks, library and ambulance services.
Jerry Cummins
Walla Walla