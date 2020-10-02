How could there possibly be something rotten in Denmark when, according to Robert Jackson in his Sept. 24 letter, “Denmark is regularly considered one of the least corrupt countries in the world by international organizations”? Is this clean ranking because Denmark is a ”full democracy” as he suggests? Or, could other factors contribute to this ranking?
I’ve visited Denmark and come to know some of its citizens over the past 12 years. Without exception they all seem to have a high regard for their constitutional monarchy, which has been governed for the last 100 years or more primarily by the Social Democratic Party.
This party and others, including the Danish Social Liberal Party, the Socialist People’s Party, the Red/Green Alliance and the Alternative Party, all support socialist economic policies that redistribute the national wealth for the benefit of all its people.
But don’t take my word, or theirs, for that matter. The 2017 Social Progress Index analysis of 128 countries by economist Michael E. Porter and Scott Stern of Harvard and MIT presents objective data.
Their study used 50 different quality of life indicators to measure a country’s performance. The top four countries were found to be: 1. Denmark 2. Finland 3. Iceland and 4. Norway. It’s no surprise that each of these Scandinavian countries is governed by a coalition of political parties where democratic socialist economic policies prevail.
A related issue I’ll bring to your attention is Mr. Jackson’s confusion over why the global coronavirus pandemic has created the panic we are living today in our constitutional republic. According to him, it’s just a Democratic Party hoax.
By contrast, few Danes are panicking over job loss due to the pandemic. Why? Because their government’s socialist economic policy provides 75% of the salaries of employees paid on a monthly basis who would otherwise have been fired. For hourly workers the government covers 90% of their wages per month.
Denmark is governed with integrity because of (not in spite of) its democratic socialist economic policies.
In fact, the Corruption Perceptions Index 2018 of 180 countries finds Denmark in first place as least corrupt with the U.S. placing 22nd.
Yes, something is definitely rotten… but you won’t find it in Denmark. You’ll find it in the West Wing of the White House where corporate socialism pampers the billionaire class.
Paul Whetstone
Walla Walla