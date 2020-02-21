Does there now exist a Republican Party? Can one be a Republican without swearing absolute loyalty to Trump?
If the answer is “no” to the latter, then the answer is “no” to the former.
So, a national Republican Party no longer exists. It is now the Party of Trump. And should rename itself.
Do those who swear loyalty to him understand that they have now become believers in an absolutist political organization and the consequences of doing so?
Do they really support his comments on how to treat women? Can they honestly believe that he has any moral foundation for his actions? How can Christians of any sort — evangelical or not — support a leader whose morals are in no way connected with the Synoptic Gospels?
He seems to have a great deal of respect for Mussolini. Is this what the Trump Party is supporting? A king or emperor?
If the Party of Trump truly believes that everyone must believe in him absolutely, what happens to our government? We will get the same sort of government as that of ISIS or any other theocracy, tyranny or a one-man rule country. Does this not scare you?
I have been advised not to refer to him in the same insulting way that he refers to others who do not swear loyalty to him. So I have modified this letter.
Dick Swenson
Walla Walla